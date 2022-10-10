Image Shows PM Modi Paying Tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Not Nathuram Godse

Two photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to two different statues is being shared online with a claim that in one he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and in the other to Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi.

However, we found that claim is false. The second photo shows Modi paying tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideologue.