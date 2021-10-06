Narendra Modi Chased by Mob During Recent US Visit? No, Video From Australia

A one-minute long video, which shows a crowd attacking police cars leading to chaos and commotion on the street, is being shared with a claim that it shows farmers in the United States (US) hounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was recently in the country for the Quad Summit.

However, we found the video is from 21 September from Melbourne, Australia when anti-COVID-19 lockdown protesters had hit the streets to resist the government's mandate for compulsory vaccinations in order to continue work in the construction sector.