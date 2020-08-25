Photos of Street Drama on Rape Case Viral as Nepal Cops’ Inaction 

A collage of photos of a man appearing to physically assault a woman while a crowd looks on is being shared on social media with the claim that Nepal Police are watching the incident and not taking action.

However, we found that the photos are from a street drama that was enacted in memory and to create awareness about the rape of a 13-year-old girl that had taken place in Nepal in July 2018.

The Quint is not revealing her identity in this story as she was a minor.