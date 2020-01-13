Tigers Engulfed in Flames of Australian Bushfires? No, Think Again

Of late, news and photos of the devastating bushfires in Australia have rocked the world. Photos of charred bodies of kangaroos and koalas, among other animals, have flooded social media as people react in shock and horror to the damage to Australia's wildlife population.

According to reports, more than one billion mammals, birds and reptiles may have been affected by the fires raging across the country, a report by The Washington Post said.

At the same time, some of the wildly viral photos are not from the bushfires and have been misappropriated from unrelated incidents.