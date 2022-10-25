This is a Photo of PM Modi at the Entrance of a Gurudwara, Not Inside a Washroom

A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi washing his hands is going viral with a claim that he took a cameraperson and his personal security inside a washroom with him.

The claims tried to take a dig at the prime minister by claiming he did a photo shoot inside the washroom.

However, we found that the claims were misleading. The photograph was from December 2020, when PM Modi visited Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. We looked at pictures and videos of the place and noticed that the washbasin, where PM Modi was washing his hands, was an open area at the entrance of the Gurudwara.