Old Photo of Fans Breaking TV Sets in Ahmedabad Shared Post India's Asia Cup Win
The image is from Ahmedabad in 2017, when India lost against Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.
An image that shows some people breaking their television sets on the streets is going viral on social media platforms with the claim that the image is from Pakistan, and the incident occurred after it lost the cricket match against India.
The claim comes amidst the 2022 Asia Cup, which saw India defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage. The clash of the neighbours has always been an intense affair, which often flares up emotions among fans. In the past, there have been instances where fans of both countries have expressed their disappointment with their cricket team by either protesting, burning figures, or breaking television sets.
However, we found that the viral photo is from Ahmedabad in 2017. This was after India lost against Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.
CLAIM
The claim suggests that the image shows Pakistani fans breaking their television sets after their loss against the Indian Cricket Team. The viral post is uploaded with a caption in Hindi, "पाकिस्तान में टीवी फोड़ने की खबरें आ रही हैं भारत से हारने के बाद|"
(Translation: There are reports of TV breaking in Pakistan after losing to India)
An archive of a similar post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We performed a reverse image search on the photo with the help of the Google Search engine, which led us to a report published by The Wire on 18 June 2017.
The report mentioned that the incident took place in Ahmedabad after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. The picture and the report were credited to PTI.
Further, we noticed several boards in the background and tried geolocating the image using the shop names – 'Dharnidhar Parlour', 'Kohinoor Optics', and 'Fresh n Fresh' – as the reference point.
We found a Street View of the same locality in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The available view is from June 2022 because of which there are certain differences in the image and the available view.
But on comparing the viral photo with the visuals of Google Maps, one could notice the similarities.
Evidently, a 2017 photo of Indian fans breaking TV units is being shared with false claims amidst the Asia Cup 2022.
