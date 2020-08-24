Kerala Yoga Ashram’s Pic Shared as New Zealand’s ‘Indian Culture’

On going through the comments of the Facebook post by the user named Ravi Mukhiya, we came across a user who said that this was a photo of Sivananda Dhanwantari Ashram, Kerala.

We then ran a keyword search for this ashram and found that the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram, in Kerala’s Trivandrum, is a yoga retreat of sorts where people can spend some time at the ashram and have a yoga vacation, as well as take a yoga teacher’s training course.

On going through photos available of this ashram, we came across several which matched the viral photo, showing the same hall as well as people eating in the same manner, with food served on banana leaves.

We found one photo on travel website Tripadvisor which showed a similar scene and clearly stated that this was the ashram in Kerala.