Photo of UP Minor Shared as 8-Year-Old Murder Victim in Kolkata

An eight-year-old girl was found murdered in Jorabagan area, Kolkata on Thursday, 4 February according to a report by the Times of India. Her body was found partially clothed with her throat slit, teeth smashed and clumps of her hair torn.

She had been reported missing by her family on Wednesday evening. It was later established by the police that the girl had also been gang-raped by the accused.

Sharma told The Quint’s WebQoof team, that the police has arrested Ram Kumar, 40, who was a security guard and Ranbir Tanty alias Raghubir, 43, who hails from Begusarai, Bihar.

The police had initially charged Kumar under sections 376AB, for rape on a woman under twelve years of age, and 302, for murder, of the IPC, along with section six of the POCSO Act, for sexually assaulting a minor.

However, once Tanty’s role in the crime was established, the section were revised to 376DB – for gangrape on a woman under twelve years of age – and Section 34 of the IPC – for criminal act done by “several persons in furtherance of the common intention” – was added.

Both of them are under police custody till 18 February, Sharma added.