Has a 50-Year-Old Saudi Arabia-USA 'PetroDollar' Deal Ended? Here's What We Know

The post has claimed that the two countries signed a deal fifty years ago is 1974.

We looked into the details of this deal and found that although an agreement was signed between Riyadh and Washington, it is did not mention the points claimed in the viral post, as claimed in the post.

So, what is the agreement?: In June 1974, following the Yom Kippur War and oil embargo imposed by the Gulf countries, US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Fahd signed an agreement to create two joint commissions: the US-Saudi Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEOR) and the US-Saudi Arabian Joint Security Commission (JSCOR).

According to the agreement, the US government promised to provide increased economic and military aid to Saudi Arabia and in exchange for the promise to trade oil in US dollars. The remaining OPEC countries followed Saudi Arabia’s petrodollar precedent in 1975.

According to a New York Times article from 1974, the United States stated that the agreement would motivate Saudi Arabia to boost its oil output and act as a beacon for economic collaboration.