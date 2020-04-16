People Violating Lockdown in Gujarat? No, Image is from Malaysia

An image of hundreds of people cramped in an alley is being circulated to claim that it shows lockdown violation in Gujarat. The image is being used to insinuate that these are migrant workers and homeless people who have nowhere to go.

The claim reads: “ये फोटो #गुजरात का बताया जा रहा है। इनको भुल जाओ और जमाती में फंसे रहे? इसको कहते है राजनीति असल मुद्दा से नजर हटाना और धर्म और जात पात में उलझा देना हाय रे हमारे भारत वासियों |” [Translation: This is from Gujarat. Should we ignore and only talk about the Jamaatis? This is called the politics of diverting from real issues and fooling people in the name of caste and religion.]

As on 16 April, Gujarat has 695 coronavirus cases with 30 recorded deaths.