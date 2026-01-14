Old, Unrelated Video of People Throwing Molotov Falsely Linked to Iran Protests

A video which shows several people throwing molotov cocktails on an open street is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the ongoing protests in Iran.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber shared the clip with a caption that said, "1.5-1.85 million Iranians are in the streets fighting tonight…The people’s revolution has spread to: - 512 locations - 180 cities - All provinces. This is a revolution that will make history!."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to November 2025 and shows a group of people throwing molotov cocktails at riot police squad in Thessaloniki, Greece.
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of video verification tool named 'InVID' and conducted a reverse image search on them.
A Google search directed us to the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named '@tou_rio'.
It was shared on 2 November 2025. As there was no caption with the video, we checked the comment section and found that most of them were in the Greek language.
News reports: Taking a cue from these findings, we conducted a keyword search in Greek with the words "επίθεση μολότοφ" (Translation: Molotov attack) and set the time filter to November 2025.
We came across a news report published in a Greek news outlet named 'EPT News'.
It said that around 50 people attacked the police forces outside the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki.
The report added that no arrests were made, however, five vehicles were damaged in the incident.
The official YouTube channel of Open News, too, shared visuals from the incident on 2 November 2025.
Its title when translated to English said, "Thessaloniki: Molotov cocktail attack against riot police squad outside the Turkish consulate | OPEN TV."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the ongoing protests in Iran.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)