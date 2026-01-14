Old, Unrelated Video of People Throwing Molotov Falsely Linked to Iran Protests

A video which shows several people throwing molotov cocktails on an open street is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the ongoing protests in Iran.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber shared the clip with a caption that said, "1.5-1.85 million Iranians are in the streets fighting tonight…The people’s revolution has spread to: - 512 locations - 180 cities - All provinces. This is a revolution that will make history!."