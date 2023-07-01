Old Video of Family Dispute in Noida Falsely Shared as Mob Attack in Punjab

A video showing two people hitting a disabled man, seated on a two-wheeler, with sticks is going viral on social media to claim that 'an extremist mob' attacked a man in Punjab.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to several news reports from March 2022 from news outlets like NDTV, The Print and Zee News.
The report by NDTV carried the viral video and stated that this incident happened in Greater Noida's Jewar.
It added that a disabled man was assaulted by his relatives over a dispute about property.
It also stated that this happened on 27 March 2022 and identified the disabled man as Gajendra and his relative, Jugendra.
The reason for the dispute was mentioned to be a disagreement over renting a family owned school to tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statement from the police: We also found a video uploaded by the Twitter handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar on March 29 2022.
In the video Pandey says, “The specially-abled man had rented a property from his relatives to run a school. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he couldn’t afford the expenses. This escalated into an argument between them and the two accused attacked the elderly man beating him and vandalizing his two-wheeler. The man and woman seen attacking in the video have been arrested and further investigation into the case is underway.”
We also contacted Pandey who said that the information stated in the video by him about his case is correct and can be used in the story.
Conclusion: An old video of two people hitting a disabled man in Uttar Pradesh is being falsely shared as from Punjab.
