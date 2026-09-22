Were Schoolgirls in Patna Made To Dance to a Bollywood Song? No, Video Is Edited

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on a screenshot of the video led us to an Instagram post which carried the same claim and audio.
However, the post also mentioned that the 'guest' in the video was one Sanjeev Kumar, an MLC election hopeful from the Patna Teachers' Constituency.
Taking a cue from this, we used his name as keyword along with 'Patna schoolgirls dance', to look for more information.
One of the results for this search was another Instagram post, shared by 'blazenews.media', which carried different audio.
This video did not carry Bollywood music, and had a different song playing while the students performed.
We were able to identify the song as one called 'Beti Hu Mai Beti', which is a Hindi song about empowering daughters.
One can hear different versions of this song — all of which show girls performing to it — here, here, and here.
We went through Kumar's Facebook page, where we found a video of the same event, shared on 10 September.
This post, too, carried the Hindi song as the audio track, and not a Bollywood song, as claimed.
Addressing the misinformation in a post shared on 17 September, Kumar said that the video was "deeply shocked and saddened" him, adding that "dragging schoolgirls into a political dispute is unjustifiable by any standard."
"It is extremely unfortunate that the dignity of girls aged around 12–13—and the event they were participating in—has been exploited in this manner. I had attended a school cultural program where girls were performing a song centered on women's empowerment," his post noted.
Conclusion: An edited video is being shared to falsely claim that schoolgirls were made to dance to a Bollywood song on school premises.
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