Fact-Check: Video From Patna Falsely Shared as a Clip From Gujarat
The video is from Patna, where a cop reportedly thrashed a rickshaw puller for using the flyover.
A video which shows a policeman thrashing a rickshaw puller on a flyover is going viral on social media with a claim that the incident is from poll-bound Gujarat.
How did we find out?: In the video, a hoarding with the text 'Now in Patna' can be seen.
Taking a cue from this, we used keywords to look for more information on the video on search engines and social media platforms.
On Google, a search using Hindi keywords led us to a video on Navbharat Times' verified YouTube channel, which mentioned that the video is from Bihar.
On Twitter, we came across a tweet by journalist Anand Singh, who shared it on 26 November.
Singh mentioned that he witnessed the incident on the Rajendra Nagar-Bahadurpur Bridge in Patna, Bihar. He said that the rickshaws were not allowed on the flyover, and rickshaw puller was thrashed for using it
Singh told The Quint that he recorded the incident while travelling from Rajgir to Patna.
Video details confirm the location: In order to verify the location of the incident, we asked Singh to share the device's recorded location details for the video.
The screenshot shared by Singh confirmed that the video was taken in Patna, Bihar on 26 November, five minutes before he tweeted it.
Conclusion: The video is not from Gujarat. It was taken in Patna, Bihar where a policeman thrashed a rickshaw puller.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Gujarat Elections Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.