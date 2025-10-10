This Image of Pak’s Fatima Sana Touching Smriti Mandhana’s Feet Is AI-Generated

An image showing Pakistani women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana touching the feet of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is going viral on social media platforms.
What's the claim?: A Facebook user named 'cricket lover' shared the visual with a caption that said, "Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Touch Feet of Smriti Mandhana after her loss india vs Pakistan women match...(sic)."
What's the truth?: The photo has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show a real visual. There is no evidence to support the claim that Sana indeed touched Mandhana's feet.
Hints in the viral image: A closer look at the photograph showed several inconsistencies.
Mandhan's jersey carried a garbled 2025 ICC Women's World Cup logo, which is usually spotted in AI-generated images.
Secondly, the official jersey carries three stripes on the shoulder. However, the viral image only carried two.
The third glaring inconsistency was the missing three stripes ending with an orange slash on the bottom part of the jersey.
No news reports: We did not find any credible news reports or information available in the public domain that talked about Sana touching Mandhana's feet after losing to India in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup.
What did AI detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the viral image through two detection tools namely — 'Sight Engine' and 'WasItAI'.
Both these tools showed conclusive results respectively indicating that the photo was indeed AI-generated.
The tool showed around 99% probability of the image being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image was AI-generated and does not show a real visual.
