Padmaavat Bus Arson Incident Video Revived Amid Anti-CAA Protests

After fragmenting the video into several key frames using the InVid Google chrome extension, we conducted a reverse image search. That directed us to the same video uploaded by various social media users and news outlets including The Quint in 2018.

In January 2018, students of a private school had a narrow escape when miscreants attacked two buses in Gurgaon, allegedly protesting the release of Hindi film Padmaavat. Later, the police also arrested Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Amu in connection with the case.