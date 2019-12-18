Padmaavat Bus Arson Incident Video Revived Amid Anti-CAA Protests
As the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests grip the entire country, multiple unverified videos and images are being circulated on the internet to peddle misinformation.
THE CLAIM
One such video which is doing rounds on the internet shows a school bus being vandalised by a bunch of angry protesters. The video is being shared with a claim that “Muslim terrorists” attacked a school bus in the national capital during the CAA protests. Among others, the video was also shared by Huma Qureshi with a caption saying, “Disgusting. Shame on people who attacked kids on a School Bus.(sic)”
The video is also being massively shared on Facebook with a similar claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could verify that this is an old video and the claim it makes is misleading. After proper checks and verification we learnt that the incident shown in the video happened in 2018, when a school bus in Gurgaon was vandalised by protesters during the Padmaavat controversy.
WHAT WE FOUND
After fragmenting the video into several key frames using the InVid Google chrome extension, we conducted a reverse image search. That directed us to the same video uploaded by various social media users and news outlets including The Quint in 2018.
In January 2018, students of a private school had a narrow escape when miscreants attacked two buses in Gurgaon, allegedly protesting the release of Hindi film Padmaavat. Later, the police also arrested Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Amu in connection with the case.
