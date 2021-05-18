Oxygen Wasted in Rajasthan? No, Old Clip Shows Ammonia Gas Leak

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a video showing a leak in a tanker is being shared on social media to claim that oxygen is being wasted in Congress-ruled states to discredit the Central government in front of the world.

However, we found that the viral video dates back to 2020 and ammonia gas had leaked out of the tanker in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. A local reporter told us that since the height of the tanker was more than the underpass it was passing through, the tanker’s valve hit the roof and the leak took place.