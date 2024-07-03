ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fake Claims About Olena Zelenska Buying 4.8 Million Dollars Bugatti Goes Viral

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
A video is going viral where a man claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska recently bought a Bugatti car for 4.8 million dollars.

The video also carries an picture of the supposed receipt and points out that USA has sent 113 billion dollars to support Ukraine but the First Lady of Ukraine is using it for 'personal expenses'.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Zelenskyy wife buying Bugatti' but did not find any credible reports about this.

  • Next, we checked Zelenskyy and Zelenska's social media platforms and did not find any information about it.

  • Further, we checked Bugatti Paris' official Instagram account and found a post and a story refuting these claims.

  • They called the letter used in the viral video "fake".

Bugatti clarified on their official Instagram page that this viral claim is false.

This was shared on Bugatti Paris' Instagram story.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • They also posted a clarification stating that no such transaction or purchase has taken place between the Zelenskyy family and Bugatti.

  • The clarification was added that the fake bill from the viral video also carried an "inaccurate and inconsistent" price for this high-end vehicle along with "outdated graphics".

0

Conclusion: A false claim about Zelenskyy family buying a luxurious car, Bugatti, is going viral online.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

