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Fact-Check: 2024 Clip of Vandalism of Temple in Alwar Viral as Recent

Rajasthan police also posted on X, stating that this video was old and not a recent incident.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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A visual showing several people standing on the dome of a temple is being shared as a recent incident of 'pro-Ambedkarite' groups vandalising a Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2024 and is not a recent incident.

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What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search and found a post on X by Rajasthan police from 23 March.

  • It noted that a viral video falsely claiming recent vandalism at an ancient temple in Alwar was actually two years old, and warned that sharing such unverified content can disrupt social harmony.

  • We also found an old post from 30 May 2024 on Instagram, which featured a similar visual.

  • The post was captioned, "Jay Bheem."

  • We found another post on Instagram, with the same visual from April 2024.

Conclusion: An old video from 2024 showing alleged vandalism of temple is being shared as a recent incident from Alwar, Rajasthan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

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Topics:  Buddhist   Alwar   Webqoof 

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