Fact-Check: 2024 Clip of Vandalism of Temple in Alwar Viral as Recent

A visual showing several people standing on the dome of a temple is being shared as a recent incident of 'pro-Ambedkarite' groups vandalising a Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search and found a post on X by Rajasthan police from .
It noted that a viral video falsely claiming recent vandalism at an ancient temple in Alwar was actually two years old, and warned that sharing such unverified content can disrupt social harmony.
We also found an old post from on Instagram, which featured a similar visual.
The post was captioned, "Jay Bheem."
We found another post on Instagram, with the same visual from
Conclusion: An old video from 2024 showing alleged vandalism of temple is being shared as a recent incident from Alwar, Rajasthan.
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