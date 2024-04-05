ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Image From 2018 Shared as Recent Visuals of Taiwan Earthquake

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Hindi Female

An image of a tilted building is being shared as visuals from the recent earthquake in Taiwan.

The image was shared by news organisation ET Now on 3 April.

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true?: While this image is from Taiwan, it is not recent.

  • The visual is from the Hualien earthquake in Taiwan in 2018.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the same and came across a report by the Voice of America (VOA) which carried the same viral image. The report was from 7 Februrary 2018.

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.

Here is a comparison between the two images. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit Hualien in Taiwan, killing 17 people and injured 300 people.

  • Among the majorly damaged structures was a hospital.

  • The report gave image credits to the Associated Press (AP).

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.

Here is a close-up of the image credits. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We undertook a relevant keyword search on the AP newsroom editorial photo archives and came across similar images.

  • Both these images were dated 7 Februrary 2018. They images were described as a residential building that collapsed on its first floor after an earthquake hit Hualien, southern Taiwan.

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.

Here is a link to the image. 

(Source: AP/Screenshot) 

This image is from the 2018 earthquake that hit Hualien in South Taiwan.

Here is a link to the image. 

(Source: AP/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: Clearly, an old image is being shared as recent visuals of the earthquake in Taiwan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Topics:  Webqoof 

3 months
12 months
12 months
