Old Video Passed Off as 'Naga Sadhu Beaten in Punjab' After AAP's Polls Victory

A viral video, which shows men in turban beating up a Naga sadhu (saint) on a road publicly, is being shared along with a claim that the incident happened in Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the recently-concluded polls.

Since the results were announced, several such videos have been doing the rounds on social media taking a dig at AAP's power in the state.

However, we found that this is an old video from 2014 and unrelated to the elections or AAP coming to power.