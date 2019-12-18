2014 Video Shared as Cops Beating a Student During Jamia Protests
CLAIM
With the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a video is being shared with the claim that it shows police beating Jamia Millia Islamia students.
The caption along with the video reads, “जामिया क्षेत्र में असामाजिक तत्वों को कुछ नृत्य मुद्राएं सिखाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस कानून व्यवस्था के साथ कोई समझौता नही। साधुवाद @DelhiPolice (Translated: There is no compromise with Delhi Police law and order, teaching some dance postures to anti-social elements in Jamia region. Thank you.)”
An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim is false.
The video shared is old and is not related to the ongoing protests against CAA. It dates back to 12 January 2014. The video was released by the Aam Aadmi Party on its official Facebook page which eventually led to the suspension of these cops.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search by fragmenting the video, we found an article by India Today, dated 24 January, 2014 with the headline, “Three cops suspended after AAP video shows Delhi Police brutality”.
According to the news article, the video was shot on 12 January, 2014. The video surfaced days after AAP’s dharna against the Delhi police at Rail Bhavan.
The constables were suspended soon after Aam Aadmi Party released the video on their Facebook page in which the cops were seen brutally beating a man and also taking out some money from his wallet, the report added.
We also found the video uploaded on the official Facebook page of AAP.
According to AAP, the video was shot by a “vigilante near Lal Quila”. We also found multiple news reports corroborating the details of this incident.
Evidently, the video is not from the ongoing protest in the national capital and the video shared is old.
