2014 Video Shared as Cops Beating a Student During Jamia Protests

According to the news article, the video was shot on 12 January, 2014. The video surfaced days after AAP’s dharna against the Delhi police at Rail Bhavan.

The constables were suspended soon after Aam Aadmi Party released the video on their Facebook page in which the cops were seen brutally beating a man and also taking out some money from his wallet, the report added.

We also found the video uploaded on the official Facebook page of AAP.