Old Video of Dirty Flight Falsely Shared As British Airways Flying From Pakistan

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across old news reports about this incident.
A report by Arab News shared on 7 September 2016 carried screenshots from this viral video.
It stated that the video shows the unhygienic condition of the flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Airbus A330 from Jeddah to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.
The report added a statement from an unidentified source at Saudia, who said that most passengers board were "deportees".
We found another report about this old incident shared by Gulf Business.
We have reached out to British Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines and the copy will be updated if and when we will get a response from them.
Conclusion: An old video from Saudi Arabian Airlines is being shared as a video of British Airways flying from Pakistan to London.
