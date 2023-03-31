No, This Viral Video Does Not Show CP Joshi Dancing to Hindi Song 'Titliaan'
The video is from December 2022 and shows a teacher from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Sharma.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video showing a man grooving on a dance floor at a function is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new Rajasthan President Chandra Prakash Joshi.
Who shared this?: Along with social media users, Congress member Rahul Bhakar also shared the video to mock Joshi.
Who is really seen dancing in the clip?: The viral video, which dates back to December 2022, shows Ajay Kumar Sharma, a teacher from Uttar Pradesh, dancing in the video.
How did we find out the truth?: We broke down the video into multiple keyframes using InVID WeVerify and performed a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to an article shared by India Today on 20 December 2022.
The report stated that the video shows Ajay Kumar Sharma (45) from Dhanuara Silver Nagar in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
It adds that Sharma is a teacher at the Composite School in Fazalpur, Sunder Nagar and was dancing at his nephew's wedding Shamli, Uttar Pradesh on 28 November 2022.
The article carried a longer version of the viral video shared on 10 December 2022 on Instagram by '@sk2410722' user.
The same account has shared several videos of the same man dancing.
In the video, we can hear the 'Titliaan' song by Afsana Khan playing in the background.
Interview of Ajay Sharma: We also found an Instagram account by the name of Ajay Sharma.
The account shared a short interview of Sharma on 28 December 2022 where he talks about the viral video.
He states that he was recorded while dancing at a wedding and was unaware about this clip going viral on the internet until people started calling him about it.
This account carries several videos of Sharma dancing.
Joshi elected as BJP President from Rajasthan: The party appointed former Lok Sabha MP Joshi as the new party head from the state on 23 March.
Joshi replaced Satish Poonia, who is the MLA from Jaipur’s Amber constituency.
We have also reached out to Joshi's office regarding the viral video, the story would be updated once we receive any inputs from their side.
Conclusion: A video showing a man dancing is being falsely linked with Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof CP Joshi
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.