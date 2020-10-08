Old Video of UP Cop Beating Woman Falsely Linked to Hathras Case

A reverse image search of the keyframes of the video led us to an article on a website, ‘etoinews’, attributing the video to Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A keyword search of the same led us to a report by Times of India, which stated that Hamirpur’s Superintendent of Police, Narendra Kumar Singh, had taken cognisance of the video after it went viral and had ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The cop beating the woman was identified as SO Shyam Pratap Patel.

A report on Hindi news site, Amar Ujala, carrying the stills from the viral video, also stated that the woman was a vegetable seller who had opened her shop despite orders of a lockdown. The policeman reportedly kicked her when she started pleading to be let go.

The Quint reached out to CO Anurag Singh who confirmed that the video was indeed from Hamirpur.