Old Video of Russian Rocket Crash Claimed as Indian Missile Test
The video dates back to 2013 and shows the explosion of Russian Proton-M rocket.
A video showing a rocket ramming into the ground is being circulated to claim that the test of an Indian missile has failed.
However, we found that not only is the video old, it is not even related to India. It dates back to 2013 and shows the explosion of Russian Proton-M rocket.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video further questions whether “this types of Army” can fight against Nepal.
Several social media users have shared the video on Twitter with similar narrative. The video shared by Twitter user ‘Irmak Idoya’ had garnered over 11,000 views at the time of publishing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes and conducted a Google reverse search on each of them which led us to a link that mentioned that the video shows ‘Proton M rocket explosion’ that took place in 2013.
Further, we searched on Google using keywords “proton M crash 2013” and found a video uploaded by ‘Martin Vit’ in 2014 with the caption: ‘Proton M rocket explosion July 2 2013 slow motion.’
We matched the frames of the YouTube video with that of the viral video and found that they are same indeed.
We also found that the footage of the explosion was also uploaded on the official YouTube handle of RT, a Russian state-controlled international television network.
The description of the video uploaded on 2 July 2013 mentioned that a Russian Proton-M rocket carrying three navigation satellites crashed soon after takeoff from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome.
Other news outlets such as The Telegraph and Euronews had also carried the footage of the crash.
Evidently, an old and unrelated video of a rocket crash is being falsely claimed to be from India.
