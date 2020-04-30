Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, 30 April. Soon after, a video of the acclaimed actor singing a song on a hospital bed started circulating on the internet, with a claim that it is from the final moments before he passed away.However, we found that the claim is false and the video is from earlier this year, in February, when Kapoor was admitted to the Max Hospital in New Delhi.10 Films & 10 Facts About Rishi Kapoor You Probably Don’t KnowCLAIMThe post is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook, with users claiming that this is the last video of the actor, which he shot alongside a ward boy in the hospital.Rishi Kapoor – Charming Lover On-Screen to Twitter’s Angry ManWHAT WE FOUNDA simple look at the video raised some red flags. First, the healthcare worker wasn’t wearing a mask, which is highly unlikely given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Further, he can be seen wearing a sweater, which made us pursue the video further.A Google reverse image search directed us to the same video, uploaded on YouTube, on 28 February.A Google Keyword search using the terms “Rishi Kapoor hospitalised” led us to several news articles from February, which stated that the actor was hospitalised in Delhi in February this year.Kapoor was admitted to the Max Hospital in Delhi earlier this year. We then confirmed with our entertainment reporter and learnt that Kapoor was admitted to the Max Hospital in Delhi, after he complained of pollution cough.Next, we reached out to hospital officials, who confirmed that the video was shot when the veteran actor was indeed admitted to the hospital in February.Hence, an old video is being circulated with a false claim that it is Rishi Kapoor’s last video before his death.Always Looking Over Family: Karisma, Riddhima Remember Rishi(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)