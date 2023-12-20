Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shared to Mock Him

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where he is speaking at a public event is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Gandhi say?: In the clip, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, ‘I am a tailor. I am not a fashion designer. You can show me any cloth and I can fully understand that cloth. This is my talent and passion and I understand that. However, that cloth was made by a tailor. That tailor is hidden in the rooms of that designer. Send the tailor to Paris and we will clap for him.”

What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that Rahul Gandhi described himself as a tailor.