Fact-Check: Old Video of Police Firing Tear Gas Falsely Linked Anti-CEC Protests

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the police firing tear gas at the protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
However, the clip showing the police firing tear gas dates back to July, 2026.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to videos from July 2026 with similar visuals.
A video carrying the same visuals as the viral clip was uploaded to YouTube on , titled "NEET paper leak new delhi jantar mantar".
A video with the same visuals was uploaded to Instagram on , with a caption that reads, "Jantar Mantar Se LIVE: Protest On Peak!"
There have been no reports of the police firing tear gas at the protestors during the recent anti-CEC protests at Jantar Mantar.
Conclusion: The clip of the police firing tear gas shells dates back to July and doesn't show the recent CJP protests.
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