Video of Kerala’s Kuthiran Tunnel Falsely Shared as Tunnel on Mumbai-Goa Highway

A video showing motorcyclists entering a tunnel, while a crowd cheers them on, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the Konkan Kashedi tunnel on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

However, the video could be traced back to 2021 and it actually shows the Kuthiran tunnel in Kerala. This tunnel's first side was opened for traffic in July 2021 and the second side opened in January 2022.