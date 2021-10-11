Old Video of Iranian Soldiers' Failed Stunt Shared as 'Indian Army Training'
The video is from 2016 and shows the Iranian Army's failed attempts to break what appears as a vase.
A video of army personnel executing a series of dramatic spin kicks, making failed attempts to break what seems as a vase is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the Indian Army training.
However, we found the video is from 2016 that shows special troops of Iran's army, who failed to break a vase during an Iranian military parade.
CLAIM
The 45-second video is being shared on Twitter with the claim that reads, "Indian Army is preparing for war Pakistan must now come to its senses Watch Indian Army training (sic)."
The video, posted on 10 October, has around 26,000 views at the time of writing this article.
Another archived link of a tweet with the same claim can be accessed here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We extracted several keyframes from the video using the Google Chrome's InVid WeVerify extension and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to an article by Dubai-based 'Al Arabiya English' media house published on 25 December 2016.
It read, "An Iranian military parade was mocked on social media this week, after several special forces failed to break what appeared to be a vase during the show."
We also found the same video by Russian media house Ruptly which posted the video on YouTube on 28 December 2016 with the title, "Iranian military vs vase: Epic fail."
Clearly, a video from 2016 of the Iranian Army is being falsely shared saying that it shows the Indian Army training.
