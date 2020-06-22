A viral video showing several injured men lying on the ground is being circulated with the false claim that it is from the Galwan valley and is related to the violent face-off that took place between the troops of India and China on 15 June.However, the video is actually from 2019 when a bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers had fallen into a deep gorge in Meghalaya.CLAIMThe 01:40 minute-long video shared by Twitter user Sheikh Faisal had garnered 1,300 retweets at the time of publishing the article.The tweet along with the video read: “Viral video from Ladakh Galwan valley Indian Army Thrashed by Chinese Army (sic)”In the video, a man can be heard giving assurance to the injured people that an ambulance is on the way.The video found its presence on Facebook and YouTube with a similar narrative.WHAT WE FOUND OUTWe reverse-searched the keyframes of the video on Yandex and one of them led us to a YouTube video uploaded in November 2019.The video uploaded by ‘Nation Bharatvarsh’ is a longer version of the viral video and the caption along with it reads: “BSF जवानों से भरी गाड़ी गहरी खाई में गिरी बड़ा हादसा” (Translated: Car carrying BSF jawans falls into a deep gorge, big accident)Unrelated Image Falsely Shown as Indian Army Casualties in GalwanBSF sources told The Quint that the viral video is an old one and indeed from the Meghalaya accident that happened in 2019.Further, we searched on Google using keywords “bus accident meghalaya BSF jawan” and found an article published by Northeast Now in October 2019.The article mentioned that one person had died and 20 BSF jawans were injured in the incident that happened in East Jaintia Hills. “The deceased has been identified as J Gogoi, the civilian helper of the bus,” the article mentioned.Lakador Syiem, superintendent of police, East Jaintia Hills, had then told Northeast Now, “Most of them received serious injuries; however, none succumbed to injury. All injured persons have been shifted to Khliehriat CHC.”The incident was reported by other media outlets such as Pratidin Time and The Northeast Today.Speaking to The Quint, a local reporter confirmed that the video is from 2019 and the incident happened in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.Evidently, an old video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows the violent face-off that took place between the Indian army and Chinese PLA soldiers in Galwan Valley on 15 June.NIC Order Banning Chinese Apps From Google & Apple Stores is Fake(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.