Old Video of Eviction Drive Shared as Police Brutality Due to NRC

A video which shows a police officer thrashing a bunch of people is being shared in the light of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act with a claim that it shows police brutality.

The claim alongside the video goes on to add that the police is forcibly putting people in detention camps. The caption of the video reads, “आसाम में #NRC में नाम ना होने की वजह से जबर्दस्ती डिटेंशन सेंटर ले जाया जा रहा है . अगर ये vd देख के भी आपको कोई अहसास नही होता तो मुबारक हो आप इंसानी जमात से बाहर हो चुके हो. अगर आपको मंजूर हे के आपका भी कोई अपना ,या आप खुद ऐसे ले जाये जाओ तो बैठे रहे घरों में ,अपने कामकाज पर ही धयान दो आप | एक आपके पास ही तो काम है,आपके पास ही तो टाइम नही ..delhi के और देश के दूसरे हिस्से के हज़ारो लोग तो फालतू बैठे हे न जो लाठियां खा रहे ,खून बहा रहे ,आप खाओ बिरयानी .

और न्यूज़ या मोबाइल वीडियो देख के ही अफ़सोस करते रहो.. कल ज़ब आपको या आपके फॅमिली मेंबर को डिटेंशन सेंटर ले जाये तब मत कहना के हमे पता नही था NO CAB NO NRC

#WeRejectNRC #WeRejectCAA.”