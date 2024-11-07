ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Earthquake Video Passed Off as ‘Tremors Felt Following Nuke Test’ in Iran

This video is from 2021 and shows a truck shaking amidst an earthquake in Iran.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing some trucks on a road shaking is being shared on social media platforms with people hinting that it shows tremors felt in Iran following a supposed nuclear test.

The context: The post is being shared amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. Those sharing the claim wrote, "Earthquakes in Iran as trucks shake on the side of the road and dust rises from the mountains. Nuke Tests?" (sic).

This video is from 2021 and shows a truck shaking amidst an earthquake in Iran.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 489.9K views at the time of writing this story.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true? The claim is false as this video is from 2021 and shows an earthquake that struck Southern Iran.

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a CNN report from November 2021 that featured a similar clip to the viral video.

  • The report noted that an earthquake struck Iran in 2021. Below are the similarities in the visuals.

This video is from 2021 and shows a truck shaking amidst an earthquake in Iran.

Here are the similarities between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • Team WebQoof then performed a Google reverse image search, which directed us to a video published by TRT World on YouTube from November 2021.

  • It noted that the footage captured the earthquake when it hit southern Iran, close to the port city of Bandar Abbas.

News report about the earthquake: A report by Al Jazeera from 2021 said that as per Iranian Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3. One death was also reported in the calamity.

More details about Iran-Israel tensions: As per a report, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that his country would give a "befitting response" to Israel for its attacks in October.

  • These escalations have led to Iran being accused of conducting nuclear tests on its soil and terming these tremors as earthquakes.

  • Meanwhile, an earthquake struck Iran's Aradan city on 5 October, which fanned the speculations of nuclear tests.

Conclusion: An old video of trucks shaking has been linked to the recent earthquake in Iran.

Topics:  Iran   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

