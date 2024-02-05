Old Video of Rohit Sharma Falsely Shared as Him Visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple

A video of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma visiting a temple with his family is going viral on social media to claim that he recently visited Ayodhya's Ram temple.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to an old video on YouTube shared by a sports news channel called NTV Sports.
The caption stated that it shows Sharma and his family at Tirupati Temple ahead of Asia Cup 2023.
The video matched with the viral video and was shared on 13 August 2023.
We also found other news reports about Sharma visited Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple in August 2023.
News18, The Times of India and CNBC TV18 also shared reports about this.
The video clearly predates the Ram temple's consecration ceremony which happened on 22 January this year.
Moreover, Sharma has not posted anything about visiting Ayodhya recently.
Conclusion: An old video of cricketer Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media with a false claim that he recently visited Ayodhya's Ram temple.
