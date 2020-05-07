British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street on 27 April, a month after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Johnson was admitted for a week in St Thomas' Hospital in central London on 5 April, including three nights in intensive care.Now, a viral video claimed that reporters visited the UK PM after he recovered from his illness and mentioned that his house is like “an old abandoned hut” with a narrow cobbled pathway.However, we found that the video dates back to August 2018 when Boris Johnson, who was not the prime minister of UK, had offered tea to the reporters while avoiding questions about the then burqa row.CLAIMThe video, which is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter, further claims that since the living room was “too small,” he was forced to bring out a tray of tea cups for the reporters outside .“All the cups are different. He met them with dishevelled hair and casual clothes, but with the confident smile of a prime minister,” the claim adds.WHAT WE FOUND OUTOne of the users had commented on the Facebook video with an article published in The Hill on 13 August 2018 which carried a portion of the viral video.The article is titled as: ‘UK's Boris Johnson gives reporters tea while avoiding questions about anti-burqa comments.’100 Nurses in Jhalawar Resigned Over Misbehaviour by Jamaatis? No!Further, we searched on YouTube using keywords, “boris johnson tea reporters” and found a video published by The Telegraph on 13 August 2018 with the caption: “Boris offers reporters tea as he stays quiet over burka row.(sic)”The frames seen in the Telegraph video are similar to that of the viral video. It is pertinent to note that Boris Johnson became the prime minster of the United Kingdom in 2019, a year after the viral video was shot. The UK PM resides in 10, Downing Street in London.Getty Images, too, had published the video mentioning the same details.Evidently, a 2018 video of Boris Johnson offering tea to reporters when he was not even the prime minister is being shared as a recent one.Abhijit Banerjee on Twitter? No, Economist Says Accounts Are FakeYou can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)