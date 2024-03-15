Old Video of Bharat Jodo Yatra Shared as Recent Clip of Congress Nashik Rally

A video showing a huge crowd of people is being shared as a recent visual of Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Who shared it?: This video was shared by the Indian National Congress Uttarakhand's Facebook handle. An archive of their post can be found here.
Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress also shared this video on their Facebook page on 14 March.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video on Congress's X (formerly Twitter) handle from 16 December 2022.
We compared the frames of both videos and found similarities.
It was uploaded with the caption, "People of India join in Dausa, Rajasthan #100DAYSOFYATRA."
This video was also shared by Congress leader Sachin Pilot on his X account on 16 December 2022. He wrote, "As the #BharatJodoYatra entered Dausa on its 100th day, the response and participation of the people was overwhelming!" (sic.)
We looked for news reports around this date to check whether a rally was taken out in Dausa and found coverage by the India TV , Times of India and India Today from December 2022.
These mentioned about the Bharat Jodo Yatra passing through the state's Dausa district. It was then when the Congress movement completed 100 days.
To verify further, we checked the livestream of the Nashik rally, held on 14 March, which was broadcasted on Congress's YouTube page, but did not find any frames that matched with the viral video.
Geolocating the place: Team WebQoof was able to locate the place where the rally can be seen in Rajasthan's Dausa.
We further compared the keyframes from the viral video to the visuals seen in Google Maps, and could conclude the video was indeed recorded in Dausa.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Conclusion: An old video of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra from 2022 is being shared as a recent visual from the party's recent rally in Nashik, Maharashtra.
