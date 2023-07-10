Old Video Showing Protestors Burning Police Vehicle in France Shared as Recent

ADVERTISEMENT
The video is a 2016 protest in France and is being shared as recent

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing people damaging a police vehicle is going viral as a recent one from France.

What are the users saying?: In light of the protests in France following the death of a 17-year-old teenager who was allegedly killed by the police, users have posted the video claiming that the media is not showing such visuals because of the 'censorship' in France.

An archive of the claim can be found here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: While this video is from France, it is not recent.

  • The video is from 2016 when the police and protestors clashed during the 'anti-hate' demonstrations in the country.

  • The car was set on fire while some officers were still inside by the protestors.

How did we find out?: We noticed that the viral video had a watermark of "Euro News" in the corner.

  • We used the keywords "France Police Car Burnt Euro News" on YouTube and came across the same video on Euro News' channel.

  • The video was posted on 19 May 2016, when the protestors attacked the police vehicle while the officers were still inside.

  • We compared the frames of both the viral video and the Euro News video and found similarities.

This is the comparison between the viral video and the Euro News video.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • We also came across news reports that provided context to the clash between the police officers and protestors.

  • The Guardian and France 24 had reported on the incident that took place seven years back.

  • The reports noted that the clash took place when the police were protesting against 'cop hate.'

  • This was met by a counter-demonstration against some controversial government reforms where the protestors attacked the police vehicle.

  • Three officers had managed to escape from the car before it was completely damaged.

  • French news outlet France 24's also carried a report with the same visuals as the viral video.

An investigation for attempted homicide was opened by concerned authorities. 

(Source: France 24/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: While the video is from France, it is not related to the recent protests following the death of a 17-year-old teenager.

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   France protests 

