Old Video of a Car Pile Up Shared as Accident on Gurugram Highway
Delhi, which has been under the grip of an intense cold wave for the last two weeks, experienced its coldest day in the month of December in recorded history on Monday, 30 December.
CLAIM
A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a car pile up on a highway. It is being shared with the claim that the accident took place on Gurugram-Sohna road due to dense fog.
The claim shared along with the video reads: “Gurgaon-Sohna road today, Pl don't drive in foggy conditions (sic).”
The same video has also been shared by multiple users on Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The video is of a massive accident at Palwal National Highway No 2 near Alhapur and it is from 2017. According to a report in India Today, several cars were damaged and a woman died in the mishap.
WHAT DID WE FIND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the video, we came across a video uploaded on YouTube by ‘News Nation’ which was uploaded in 2017. The title of the video read, ‘Accident due to fog and smog today Delhi Chandigarh Highway 9/11/2017 (sic).’
We then conducted a Google keyword search and came across an article on India Today. As per this article, the incident occurred at Palwal National Highway No 2 near Alhapur.
One woman reportedly died in the incident and several others were injured after nearly two dozen vehicles, including a school bus, ended up piling on top of each other.
We also came across another article, on Financial Express, which had the same details of the incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)