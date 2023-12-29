Old Video From Israel Shared as NY Police Using Water Cannon on Protestors

A video showing water cannon firing water at several people holding Israeli flags is going viral on the internet.
The claim: It states that it shows New York Police Department (NYPD) shooting water at pro-Israel protests at John F Kennedy International Airport, USA.
The background?: This comes after several pro-Palestine protestors blocked access to one of the entrances to New York’s JFK International Airport on 27 December, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to a report from 25 July.
This was shared by British news publication The Independent and it carried the longer version of the same video.
The report stated that it showed Israeli police firing water cannons at protestors opposing the judicial reforms in Jerusalem.
It added that after the government passed changes to the judiciary on 24 July, several demonstrations erupted outside the parliament building in Jerusalem and in central Tel Aviv.
More about the protests: Other reports highlighted that Israeli citizens held massive protests against the approval of the judiciary bill that limited the power of Israel’s supreme court to void some government decisions.
We also found several images on an image stock website, Alamy, which carried similar visuals from this protest.
Conclusion: An old video from Israel is being falsely shared as NYPD firing water cannons at pro-Israel protestors at the JFK Airport.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)