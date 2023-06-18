Video of Leopard Seen in Telangana Goes Viral As One From a Ghaziabad Factory

ADVERTISEMENT
This video is from December 2022 and recorded inside Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited facility, Telangana.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a leopard roaming inside a closed industrial facility is going viral on social media with a claim that this was recorded inside a factory in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here. We also received this query on our WhatsApp tipline in other Indian languages.)

What is the truth?: We found out that this video dates back to December 2022 and shows the wild animal inside Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited facility in Telangana.

How did we find this out?: We ran some of the keyframes of the video through a reverse image search on Google and came across old articles about with the video.

  • Several news organisations like The News Minute, Scroll and Telangana Today carried the same video.

  • The article by The News Minute stated that a leopard strayed into the Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited facility in Sangareddy district's Gadda Potharam industrial area on 16 December 2022.

  • It also stated that the five to six years old male leopard was captured after four hours by the ten members team of the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park.

This incident dates back to December 2022.

(Source: TNM/ screenshot)

  • Scroll's report also carried a tweet which showed the leopard caught inside a cage by the Forest officials.

Conclusion: An old video of a trapped leopard from Telangana is going viral as a video from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Telangana   Leopard   Fact Check 

