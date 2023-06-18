Video of Leopard Seen in Telangana Goes Viral As One From a Ghaziabad Factory

A video showing a leopard roaming inside a closed industrial facility is going viral on social media with a claim that this was recorded inside a factory in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
How did we find this out?: We ran some of the keyframes of the video through a reverse image search on Google and came across old articles about with the video.
Several news organisations like The News Minute, Scroll and Telangana Today carried the same video.
The article by The News Minute stated that a leopard strayed into the Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited facility in Sangareddy district's Gadda Potharam industrial area on 16 December 2022.
It also stated that the five to six years old male leopard was captured after four hours by the ten members team of the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park.
Scroll's report also carried a tweet which showed the leopard caught inside a cage by the Forest officials.
Conclusion: An old video of a trapped leopard from Telangana is going viral as a video from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
