No, This Video Does Not Show Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Nephew Being Shot

(Trigger warning: Viewer discretion is advised.)
A video showing a sniper being shot in the head is going viral on social media to claim that this is a recently released footage amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The claim states that it shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nephew, Captain Yair Netanyahu, being shot by Palestinian soldier.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across an old report The Times of Israel.
The report was published on 3 February 2019 and carried the same viral video.
It stated that a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet shared this clip of a Palestinian sniper shooting an Israeli officer at the Gaza Strip.
The article also carried a quote by the spokesperson of pro-Hezbollah news outlet who confirmed that a terror group’s military wing called Saraya Al-Quds was behind this particular attack.
It added that the injured officer seen in the viral was later taken to Beerhsheba’s Soroka Medical Center for treatment.
Another report shared by New Arab on 4 February 2019 carried a screengrab from the viral video.
It stated that the military wing of Gaza's Islamic Jihad movement, Al-Quds Brigades released this footage showing a sniper attacking an Israeli soldier.
About Netanyahu's nephew: We did not find any credible reports about Netanyahu's nephew joining the Israeli forces or being killed in the war.
Netanyahu also hasn't posted anything on this matter on his official social media.
However, we found an article on The Times of Israel shared on 2 November which carried photo of a soldier.
It stated that a soldier named Yair Nifousy (20) recently died "during clashes with Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip".
Conclusion: An old video of a soldier being shot at in going viral as recent one with a false claim that it shows Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's nephew.
