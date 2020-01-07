Old Video Game Footage Shared as US Strike That Killed Soleimani
CLAIM
Tension between theUnited States and Iran have escalated over the past week after Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. Following this, a video is being massively circulated on social media with the claims that it’s the drone footage of the US strike that killed Soleimani.
We received a query regarding the video on our WhatsApp helpline number.
The video is also being massively shared on Facebook with a similar claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could verify that the claim is absolutely false as the video does not show the US airstrike in Baghdad. In fact, it has been taken from a trial version of a video game.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search using the Yandex search engine, we were directed to the website of Mod DB, which is a video game modification community. From there we learnt that the video has been taken from a 2015 video game called AC 130 Simulator.
We followed this with a keyword search using ‘AC 130 Simulator’ and found the original video on the YouTube channel of a video game developing company called Byte Conveyor Studios.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)