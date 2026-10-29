Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

A video showing strong winds and swaying trees amid a heavy downpour is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals of Cyclone Arnab which made landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh on 28 October.
How did we find out?: A reverse image search on one frame of the video, led us to a report by the news organisation HK01, which had shared a screenshot of the video on 6 July 2026.
It mentioned that it showed visuals of Typhoon Bavi, which had impacted parts of the US, the Philippines, and Taiwan.
A subsequent keyword search led us to an X post by New York Post which also showed the same visuals as that of Typhoon Bavi.
The Associated Press, too, had shared the same visuals on their Facebook account, specifying that the visuals were taken at Rota Island, a United States' territory in the Pacific Ocean.
Conclusion: An old video is being falsely shared as one showing visuals of the impact of Cyclone Arnab.
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