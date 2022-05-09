Fact-Check: Old Video of Mass Grave in Syria Shared With a False Claim

(Trigger Warning: Due to the violent nature of the incident, the description of it might be triggering for some users. Discretion advised.)



A brutal video showing a mass grave is being shared on social media claiming that the clip shows people being shot dead and thrown in a pit of dead bodies because they refused to observe fast during Ramzan in Syria.

However, the video dates back to 2013 and shows numerous people getting executed. The incident took place during the Syrian Civil War, where 97,000 people were killed in the year 2013 alone.