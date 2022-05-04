Old Video From Saudi Arabia's Iftar Event Shared With a Misleading Claim
The video shows people fighting at Al-Ghamama Mosque in Saudi Arabia over seating arrangements before iftar.
A video that shows a group of Muslim men fighting and cursing each other is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that they were fighting over food after fasting the entire day.
However, this incident dates back to 2019 when people started fighting violently in Medina, Saudi Arabia, before iftar over seating arrangements. The video is now being shared with a misleading claim.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a caption that says, "रमज़ान में पूरे दिन भूखे रहने के बाद शाम को खाने के लिए शांति से एकदूसरे को आग्रह करते शांतिदूत..."
[Translation: After fasting the entire day on Ramzan, people fighting over food.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
We came across an article published by an international organisation, The New Arab, on 16 May 2019, which carried screenshots from the same viral video.
Iftar is the fast-breaking meal at the end of the day during the month of Ramadan.
The article mentioned that a fight broke out outside Al-Ghamama Mosque in the Saudi Arabian city of Medina between locals before a public iftar gathering. The fight was over seating arrangements.
We also found a report on Morocco World News, an English e-newspaper, published on 17 May 2019.
Clearly, a 2019 video from Al-Ghamama Mosque in Saudi Arabia was being circulated with a misleading claim that people started attacking each other at the mosque after being hungry all day.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.