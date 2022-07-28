Old Video Of Bikes Being Washed Away in Rajasthan Shared as Being From Mumbai
The video dates back to 2019 and is from Rajasthan's Bikaner.
A video, showing motorcycles getting washed away on a flooded road is being shared on social media with a claim that states that this incident recently happened in Maharashtra's Mumbai after witnessing a heavy rainfall.
However, the video is from Bikaner, Rajasthan and dates back to August 2019 when the city had faced heavy rainfall.
CLAIM
The claim suggests that the video is from Mumbai.
Similar claims can be seen here and here.
The video is also being shared with another claim which says that this happened in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search of the viral video's keyframes and found Facebook post from 1 August 2019. The caption of the video stated that the clip is from Bikaner.
Next, we noticed a shop's name as 'Teen Bhaiyon Ki Dukaan' and ran a keyword search on Google.
This led us to the shop's location at Satta Bazaar, Kote Gate, Bikaner.
We compared the board of the shop with the one seen in the viral video and found them to be the same.
The Quint also spoke to Kishore Kumar, the owner of the shop, who confirmed to us that the video is from August 2019 when Bikaner faced heavy rainfall.
We also found an article from 1 August 2019 on Rajasthan Patrika, a Hindi newspaper, which stated about the water-logging caused by heavy rainfall in Bikaner where several vehicles got stuck and some also got washed away.
Clearly, an old video from Bikaner was shared with a false claim of being from Mumbai.
