Police Dragged Citizens Out of Their Homes in Assam? False Claim!
CLAIM
A video is being circulated online with a claim that Indian police is brutally beating up citizens in Assam who have not been able to prove their citizenship. The video is being circulated at a time when citizens across the country are protesting against the amended Citizenship law.
We also found that the same video was being shared with a different claim on Facebook, stating that it shows Indian police personnel assaulting women in Kashmir.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is from an incident that took place around June 2019 in Pakistan. Reportedly, the incident happened outside a court in Multan.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On fragmenting the video using InVID Google Chrome extension and then conducting a reverse image search on one of the keyframes, we came across a video on YouTube which was uploaded by a channel called ‘Headline News’ on 26 June 2016.
The video was captioned, “Punjab police beaten women in #multan - police beaten women in court (sic).”
Further, at around the 0:10 second mark in the video, we can see the national flag of Pakistan on the arm of one of the police personnel.
Evidently, it is an old video from Pakistan which has been used to claim that the incident took place in India.
