Old Clip From Mumbra Shared as Recent Video From Kanpur

A video showing police personnel lathi charging a small group of people on the road has gone viral with a claim that it is from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, 3 June, during a shutdown observed by Muslims protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet Muhammad.

However, we found that video was from Thane's Mumbra in the state of Maharashtra. The video, which dates back to 2020, was taken when police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse two groups who were fighting on the streets in Kausa, Shree Lanka in Mumbra.