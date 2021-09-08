Old Video From Libya Used to Claim Taliban Learning to Fly US Helicopter

Further, Lenta, a Russia-based media outlet reported about the incident on 5 June 2020 and mentioned that the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya had captured a Mi-35 helicopter that belonged to the Libyan National Army (LNA) under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The article carrying the viral visuals noted that the footage was published on the Military Informant Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, using Twitter Advanced search, we came across a tweet shared by Emadeddin Badi, nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council, on 5 June 2020.

"#Tripoli: last one for the day, GNA-aligned forces towing an #LAAF helicopter (Mi35) captured near Fom Melgha, at the outskirts of #Tarhuna (sic)," the tweet showing the viral video mentioned.

